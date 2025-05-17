Authorities investigating 18-wheeler crash on Indiana toll road

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — According to a media release, the Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that involved a single semi on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County.
The driver, identified as Robert Lee Bluitt, 60, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Police say on Thursday at approximately 11:40 a.m., Indiana State Troopers were dispatched to a semi that had rolled over blocking westbound lanes on the Indiana toll road near mile marker 50.5. This is approximately a half mile east of the LaPorte exit.
“Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Aron Weller indicates that a blue Volvo semi towing a box trailer loaded with frozen food was westbound when it entered the center median for an unknown reason,” the release stated. “The semi stayed upright and travelled approximately 300 feet in the median before it exited the median back into the westbound lanes and rolled onto the left side, sliding for approximately another 226 feet before it came to rest.”
The crash remains under investigation.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.