Big rig fire shuts down I-30 in Texas

GARLAND, Texas — Several of the westbound lanes of I-30 were shut down at the President George Bush Turnpike near the bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard in the Garland-Rockwall area Thursday afternoon, according to a report from WFAA in Dallas.

The shutdown was due to a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle.

Garland police said around 3:30 p.m., the big rig got a flat tire and veered into another vehicle in the left-hand lane. That vehicle caught fire, but the driver was able to get out safely, police said.

Footage from the scene from the television station shows an 18-wheeler carrying a tanker that appeared to have fire damage and a burnt-out car crushed underneath it.

“Everyone involved was checked by paramedics and released at the scene,” Garland PD said in a statement.