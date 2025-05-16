Still searching for the perfect headset for long-haul drives?

SPONSORED BY EKSAtelecom

Long-haul drivers know the pain: noisy cabs, uncomfortable earbuds, dead batteries halfway through your shift — and headsets that just don’t hold up. Whether you’re taking calls from dispatch or jamming to your favorite playlist, communication gear shouldn’t be a daily hassle.

That’s where the EKSAtelecom S30 comes in — a brand-new wireless headset designed specifically for truckers, now available at Best Buy.

“Truckers are the lifeline of our economy, and they deserve communication gear that keeps up with their pace and environment,” said Jack, CEO of EKSAtelecom. “The S30 was built with their needs in mind — from the open-ear comfort and extreme battery life to the waterproof design and powerful noise cancellation. Launching at Best Buy allows us to bring this solution directly to the hardworking drivers who need it most.”

Why It Works for Life Behind the Wheel

From safety to comfort to sound quality, every feature is designed with truckers in mind. Here’s how it helps you stay connected, alert and hassle-free behind the wheel:

Want to hear your music and the road?

Now you can. With open-ear air conduction, the S30 lets you hear everything around you — traffic, sirens, co-workers — while still pumping out great sound. Your ears stay open and comfy. No pressure, no sweat, no surprises.

Tired of yelling over your engine?

The S30 uses smart AI noise cancellation and a 4-mic setup that cuts out 99.9% of background noise. So your voice is loud and clear, even with the window down and the rig rumbling.

Always charging?

Not with this one. The battery runs for over 70 hours. Yep, that’s all week on one charge. Less time plugged in, more time on the move.

Bad weather? Two phones?

No problem. Connect to two devices at once with Bluetooth 5.3, and stay connected up to 99 feet away. The IPX5 water resistance has your back. And for off-hours, the Telecom TubeBass™ tech makes your playlists sound rich and full without blocking your ears.

What Truckers Are Saying

★★★★★ “These earbuds work great and don’t block outside noise, so they’re perfect for job sites, driving, and walking. Battery life is excellent — especially if you wear them one at a time.”

— J**n, EKSAtelecom.com review

Prefer Over-the-Ear? Meet the H1 Pro

If you’re more of an over-the-ear kind of driver, the H1 Pro is worth a look.

It’s got everything you need: AI noise cancellation that blocks out up to 99.9% of engine and road noise, cooling gel ear cushions that stay comfortable all day, and a rotating boom mic that flips to either side — so it works no matter how you wear it.

With up to 30 hours of talk time, it’ll last through long hauls without needing a recharge. It’s reliable, simple to use, and affordable — a great option if you want solid performance without extra bells and whistles.

20% off at Best Buy — 8 days only!

From May 19 to May 26, grab the S30 for $119.99 and the H1 Pro for $95.99. May’s best deal on gear made for the grind — get it while it lasts!

Want to catch future deals too? Keep an eye on the product page.