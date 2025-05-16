ACT: Used truck market accelerates in April

COLUMBUS, Ind. – April preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes increased 8.6% m/m.

This is according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“Used truck buyers did not let up in April, driving preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes higher,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “The market crushed historical seasonality, which called for an 11% m/m decrease. Auction sales saw their routine post-quarter-end retrenchment, shriveling 57% m/m. Wholesale transactions remained elevated, adding 36% m/m.”

According to Tam, in total, April preliminary sales shed 20% m/m.

“Despite the mixed signals from both within and from outside of the industry, buyers continued to capitalize on a well, but not over stocked inventory of available equipment at affordable prices,” Tam said.