Success vs failure: It could be all in your mind

Are you stuck in a fixed mindset? Here’s how to grow beyond it.

Failure. It’s something most people fear and that many experience.

Most people don’t fail because they aren’t talented or smart enough. They fail because they’ve convinced themselves they can’t grow.

That’s the danger of a fixed mindset — and it’s far more common than you might think.

I’ve worked with thousands of people, from truck drivers to entrepreneurs, and one thing is clear: Your mindset is either working for you or against you. And if you’re unaware of your mindset, it’s probably holding you back.

Today, I want to explain the difference between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset, how each one manifests in your life, and how you can shift your thinking to move forward with purpose, clarity, and power.

What is a fixed mindset?

A fixed mindset is the belief that your abilities, intelligence and talents are static — you’re either born with it or you’re not.

If you’ve ever had these thoughts:

“I’m just not flexible,”

“I’ll never be good at that.”

“That’s just who I am.”

“I always screw this up.”

Then you’re living from a fixed mindset.

People stuck in this space often avoid challenges, fear failure and take feedback personally. Deep down, they believe failure reflects who they are.

What is a growth mindset?

A growth mindset, on the other hand, is the belief that one can develop one’s abilities through effort, learning, and persistence.

With this mindset, you start to say:

“I’m not there yet, but I’m learning.”

“This is hard, but it’s helping me grow.”

“Mistakes are part of the process.”

“What can I take from this experience?”

A growth mindset empowers you to take risks, seek feedback, and stay resilient — even when times are tough.

Why does mindset matter so much?

Your mindset doesn’t just shape your thoughts — it also shapes your actions, your relationships, your business and even your health.

If you’re constantly thinking things like:

“I can’t do yoga; I’m too stiff.”

“I’ll never understand how to run a business.”

“Healthy habits just aren’t for people like me.”

Then you’re not likely to even try, which means you’re robbing yourself of opportunities to grow, feel better, and succeed.

I’ve seen people completely transform their lives — lose weight, build companies, mend relationships — by shifting from a fixed to a growth mindset.

You can cultivate a growth mindset — starting today.

Mindset isn’t a personality trait; it’s a habit. And like any habit, it can be changed with awareness and intention. Here’s where to start:

1. Catch your fixed mindset voice.

The first step is awareness. Pay attention to the little voice that says, “I can’t,” “I’m not good enough” or “Why bother?”

💡Tip: When you hear it, pause and reframe the thought: Add the word “yet.” For example: “I don’t understand this … yet.”

2. Celebrate effort, not just outcomes.

Progress isn’t always linear. Start praising the effort you put in rather than just the end result.

Say to yourself: “I’m proud of myself for trying something new,” or “I stuck with it even though it was hard.”

3. Get curious about failure.

Failure is feedback. Every mistake has a lesson if you’re willing to look for it.

Ask yourself: “What did I learn?” or “What can I do differently next time?”

4. Surround yourself with growth-minded people.

Mindset is contagious. Find communities (like ours!) where people learn, fail, and show up anyway. It makes a difference.

5. Start small — but be sure to start.

Start by trying a new stretch, reading a new book or asking for help. Momentum builds confidence, and confidence builds mindset.

Growth mindset in health and wellness

A growth mindset doesn’t just benefit your career — it changes your life.

I’ve seen truckers who could barely touch their knees learn to easily fold forward. I’ve seen moms who thought they’d never feel energized again take back their vitality. Not because they were born flexible or fit or smart, but because they believed they could become more.

It’s never about perfection. It’s about progress. And your mind is the first place to start.

A final word from Hope

I’ve lived both mindsets. I’ve believed the lie that “I wasn’t enough.” But it wasn’t true — and it’s not true for you either.

You are allowed to grow. You are capable of change. And the moment you believe that? Everything shifts.

Let today be the day you stop saying “I can’t” and start saying “I’m learning.”