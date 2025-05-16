Shell, NTT INDYCAR put eco-friendly innovation in the fast lane

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shell and INDYCAR are announcing a new phase in their longstanding collaboration.

Shell Starship 3.0 will be the official transport vehicle for the Pennzoil Tech Inspection Trailer for the remainder of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, beginning with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 1.

“Integrating Shell Starship into INDYCAR’s operations is an exciting next step in demonstrating how cutting-edge technologies can support real-world logistics while helping reduce carbon emissions,” said Thomas Mueller, general manager of Commercial Road Transport at Shell. “This is innovation in motion, and we look forward to seeing how the Starship performs in a practical application in demanding environments.”

Shell Starship

Shell Starship, powered by a Cummins X15NTM natural gas engine and lubricated with Shell Rotella natural gas engine oil, is the first natural gas-powered Class 8 truck to operate within a national racing series fleet in North America, according to a company press release.

“The trucking industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation as we decarbonize freight movement across North America, driven by sustainability goals, regulatory demands and the pursuit of lower total cost of ownership,” said Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE). “Shell Starship plays a key role as part of this journey by demonstrating what’s possible through improved freight-ton efficiency and the use of renewable natural gas.”

The truck demonstrates the potential of today’s efficient technologies, such as a lightweight aerodynamic carbon fiber body, a camera-based system that reduces drag compared to traditional mirrors and a lightweight chassis, to help lower emissions in the commercial road sector, according to the release.

Demonstration Run

In a demonstration run, the Shell Starship 3.0 truck fully loaded and powered by Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) achieved a fuel economy of approximately 9 miles per gallon (MPG) Diesel Gallon Equivalent (DGE) and a range of approximately 890 miles.

Compared to the U.S. average for diesel class 8 trucks, the Shell Starship 3.0 equipped with the Cummins X15N natural gas engine and powered by Renewable Natural Gas was able to transport three times more freight per kilogram of CO₂ emitted, according to the release.

The Class 8 truck is now part of INDYCAR’s transportation system, hauling the Pennzoil Tech Inspection Trailer, which carries the specialized equipment used to inspect the cars of all INDYCAR teams during race weekends.

“INDYCAR is proud to collaborate with Shell to combine our collective passion for innovation, sustainability and competition,” said J. Douglas Boles, president of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Using the Shell Starship truck in our logistics fleet not only helps us reduce emissions but also showcases what’s possible when high-performance meets real-world sustainability.”

Shell and INDYCAR

“Shell’s relationship with the series has grown steadily in recent years, including becoming the Official Fuel of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2023 with the introduction of Shell’s 100% renewable race fuel,” the release said. “The addition of Shell Starship to INDYCAR’s logistics fleet continues that momentum, providing a visible and tangible demonstration of Shell’s commitment to energy-efficient innovation in racing and transport.”

By joining the INDYCAR fleet, Shell Starship highlights the shared dedication between Shell, Penske Corporation and INDYCAR to deliver lower-carbon, high-performance solutions that are both scalable and effective, according to the release.

For more information about Shell Starship and Shell’s work in transport decarbonization, visit shell.com/starship.