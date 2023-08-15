Average US diesel prices see continued spike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are continuing their upward climb.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), as of Aug. 14, the price sits at $4.378, up from $4.239 on Aug. 7 and $4.127 on July 31.
The highest prices can be found in California, where a gallon, on average, will cost drivers $5.518. That’s up from $5.339 on Aug. 7 and $5.158 on July 31.
The lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast at $4.095 per gallon on average.
Diesel prices have risen at a rate faster than crude oil partly because of a worldwide inventory pinch.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 68 cents to $82.51 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 60 cents to $86.21 a barrel.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.