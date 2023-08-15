TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Average US diesel prices see continued spike

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Average US diesel prices see continued spike
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Average US diesel prices see continued spike
Diesel prices around the nation on a steady increase.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are continuing their upward climb.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), as of Aug. 14, the price sits at $4.378, up from $4.239 on Aug. 7 and $4.127 on July 31.

The highest prices can be found in California, where a gallon, on average, will cost drivers $5.518. That’s up from $5.339 on Aug. 7 and $5.158 on July 31.

The lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast at $4.095 per gallon on average.

Diesel prices have risen at a rate faster than crude oil partly because of a worldwide inventory pinch.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 68 cents to $82.51 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 60 cents to $86.21 a barrel.

 

fuel

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE