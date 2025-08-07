Big rig driver dies in single rollover crash in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — A big rig driver died after a tractor-trailer crash in east Macon, Ga. on Wednesday. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of Interstate 16 East, Bibb County coroner Leon Jones told TV station WMAZ.
Authorities say 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, a tractor-trailer crash on I-16 East at Coliseum Drive left a truck driver dead. The driver was later identified as Donnye Culbreth, 48, of Hinesville, Ga.
The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-16 for hours while also causing delays and congestion on I-75.
The Georgia State Patrol says preliminary information shows that the tractor-trailer left the road, causing the vehicle to overturn. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.