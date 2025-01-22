TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Big rig fire shuts down I-75 south of Atlanta

By Bruce Guthrie
Big rig fire shuts down I-75 south of Atlanta
Big rigs were backed up on I-75 south of Atlanta after an 18-wheeler caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

Weather impeded traffic in Atlanta, but a tractor-trailer fire locked down I-75 on Wednesday morning.

A tractor trailer fire on I-75 Northbound before High Falls Rd at mile post 196 in Forsyth resulted in all lanes being blocked. The Georgia Department of Transportation stated on its website to expect significant delays if traveling through the area.

Emergency services responded to the scene working to address the incident.

Numerous big rigs were shown parked along I-75 during the traffic stoppage.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

