Big rig fire shuts down I-75 south of Atlanta

Weather impeded traffic in Atlanta, but a tractor-trailer fire locked down I-75 on Wednesday morning.
A tractor trailer fire on I-75 Northbound before High Falls Rd at mile post 196 in Forsyth resulted in all lanes being blocked. The Georgia Department of Transportation stated on its website to expect significant delays if traveling through the area.
Emergency services responded to the scene working to address the incident.
Numerous big rigs were shown parked along I-75 during the traffic stoppage.
