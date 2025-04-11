Big rig hauling ‘very large load of cheese’ overturns in Ohio

KENWOOD, Ohio — According to a news report from WKRC in Ohio, a crash involving a semi truck and trailer closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 on Wednesday. .
The television station reported that the crash happened on I-71 southbound near Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash and said no one was injured.
The semi was reportedly hauling a “very large load of cheese.”
Authorities stated that there were struggles with getting the tractor-trailer upright.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.