Kenworth truck involved in fatal crash

By Dana Guthrie -
A Kenworth driver was involved in a fatal crash on Monday after a driver rear-ended the truck.

LANE COUNTY, Ore.  On Monday, April 7 at 3:28 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 S, near milepost 1.5, in Lane County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound Kenworth logtruck, operated by Christian James Gosset, 52, of Cottage Grove, slowed to make a left turn when it was rear-ended by a southbound Toyota Matrix, operated by Josef Alexander Ward, 29, of Creswell.

Ward was transported to an area hospital and later declared deceased. The operator of the Kenworth, Gossett, was reportedly uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately 2.5 hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.

This is an on-going investigation and no additional information is currently available.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

