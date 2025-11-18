Big rig nearly overturns on train track in rural Arkansas

MARMADUKE, Ark. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Marmaduke, Arkansas police department responded to a scene on Monday night of a tractor trailer nearly overturned on train tracks at Hwy 49 and county road 842.

According to a Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor-trailer was on the railroad tracks, and the trailer had its weight bearing on a significant power pole.

Authorities shut down the highway as a precaution so that a heavy wrecker can expedite getting the pressure off the pole and the truck off of the tracks.

Union Pacific also stopped all train traffic in the area to prevent a collision while workers attempt to get the truck moved.

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder posted an update Monday night that the tracks were clear and Highway 49 was reopened, and that no injuries had occurred.