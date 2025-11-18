TheTrucker.com
Crash with flatbed truck sends motorist to hospital

By Bruce Guthrie -
A crash in Tennessee involving a car and a flatbed trailer sent the driver of the car to the hospital. (Courtesy Clarksville FR)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tuesday morning crash involving a flatbed in Tennessee sent one person to the hospital by helicopter.

Clarksville, Tenn. Fire and Rescue pasted on its social media that around 6:05 Tuesday morning, rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. and Millswood Dr. for a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle had rear-ended a flatbed semi tractor-trailer.

CFR stated that upon arrival, the observed that the vehicle was pinned under the trailer next to the rear tires with the driver still inside the vehicle.

Crews began extrication at 6:15 a.m. Extrication was complete at 6:28 a.m. and the patient was turned over to EMS for care before being flown to Nashville via Air Evac.

There was no information on more injuries or the condition of the driver.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

