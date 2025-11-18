Crash with flatbed truck sends motorist to hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tuesday morning crash involving a flatbed in Tennessee sent one person to the hospital by helicopter.

Clarksville, Tenn. Fire and Rescue pasted on its social media that around 6:05 Tuesday morning, rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. and Millswood Dr. for a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle had rear-ended a flatbed semi tractor-trailer.

CFR stated that upon arrival, the observed that the vehicle was pinned under the trailer next to the rear tires with the driver still inside the vehicle.

Crews began extrication at 6:15 a.m. Extrication was complete at 6:28 a.m. and the patient was turned over to EMS for care before being flown to Nashville via Air Evac.

There was no information on more injuries or the condition of the driver.