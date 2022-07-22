Big rig strikes herd of cows in Oklahoma

FALCONHEAD, Okla. — An 18-wheeler struck a herd of cows in rural Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
According to officials, nine cows were killed.
Firefighters had been working a grassfire on Highway 76 for about five hours when the big rig struck the cows on Highway 32.
The semi, hauling saltwater, was heavily damaged, but the trailer was mostly unharmed. The driver was uninjured.
Love County and Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials used heavy equipment to remove the deceased animals.
