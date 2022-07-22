TheTrucker.com
Big rig strikes herd of cows in Oklahoma

By The Trucker News Staff -
A badly-mangled big rig sits on the back of a flatbed after its driver struck a herd of cows in rural Oklahoma on Wednesday, July 20. (Courtesy: Love County Fire Department)

FALCONHEAD, Okla. — An 18-wheeler struck a herd of cows in rural Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

According to officials, nine cows were killed.

Firefighters had been working a grassfire on Highway 76 for about five hours when the big rig struck the cows on Highway 32.

The semi, hauling saltwater, was heavily damaged, but the trailer was mostly unharmed. The driver was uninjured.

Love County and Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials used heavy equipment to remove the deceased animals.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

