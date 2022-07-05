Big rig theft suspect accused of trying to use vehicle as a weapon against police

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A man is accused of stealing a tractor-trailer and using it as a weapon against law enforcement officers in a June 27 incident in Texas.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received notification just after 6 a.m. from the police department of Kilgore, Texas, that a loaded tractor-trailer had been stolen from that city.

RSCO deputies found the stolen big rig near FM 1716 in Rusk County and attempted to stop it.

Instead of stopping, however, the RCSO reports that the driver attempted to strike an RCSO patrol vehicle, which led to a “lengthy pursuit,” according to a post on RCSO’s Facebook page.

“Several times, the driver attempted to use the big rig as a weapon against RCSO deputies while travelling on FM 1716 and FM 782, and also endangered area motorists during their morning commute,” RCSO posted. “In an effort to avoid more citizens being placed in harm’s way, the decision was made to attempt to disable the stolen truck before it could be driven into the City of Henderson.”

An RCSO deputy shot out some of the 18-wheeler’s tires in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the pursuit continued through Henderson, with the Henderson Police Department assisting by blocking intersections.

The driver of the stolen truck then turned southbound onto Texas Highway 259 toward Mount Enterprise.

“Once south of the City of Henderson, Texas Department of Highway Patrol Troopers also ‘spiked’ some of the vehicle’s tires,” the RCSO posted.

“At one point during the pursuit, the driver of the stolen rig called in to RCSO dispatch and stated that he would defend himself by ‘shooting back’ if deputies shot at his vehicle again.”

The 18-wheeler would finally come to a stop on Highway 259 just north of FM 1798.

After a brief standoff with officers, the suspect surrendered.

The suspect was transported to the emergency room in Henderson to be medically cleared before being placed in the Rusk County Jail on multiple felony charges.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.