INDOT opens new I-65/I-70 flyover bridge

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has opened the largest structure within the North Split project.

The southbound-to-eastbound flyover bridge is now open to traffic.

North Split construction crews shifted traffic onto the interchange’s newly re-constructed flyover bridge on July 1.

Motorists driving southbound on Interstate 65 will now use this bridge, spanning from College Avenue to Lewis Street, to connect to Interstate 70 eastbound.

The on-ramp from Delaware/11th Street to I-70 eastbound also opened July 1, with traffic being routed directly onto the new flyover bridge.

As progress continues, access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Michigan Street and New York Street.

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street.

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street.

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split.

Project information can be found at northsplit.com.

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution, be aware of changing traffic patterns and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

For up-to-date project information, visit northsplit.com or text "NORTHSPLIT" to 468311.