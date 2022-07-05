Tractor-trailer carrying ferric chloride flips on I-49 in Louisiana

CADDO PARISH, La. — A tractor-trailer carrying ferric chloride crashed on Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, on the afternoon of June 29, causing traffic to be diverted.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the tractor-trailer was heading south to Houston when it hit a bump and the driver lost control. The 18-wheeler, which was transporting ferric chloride, flipped over the median.
Ferric chloride, also known as iron (III) chloride, is used in sewage treatment and drinking water production as a coagulant and flocculant.
Traffic was diverted off I-49 northbound onto Louisiana Highway 1. I-49 was able to reopen sometime later that night when the truck was emptied and towed away.
HAZMAT crews were called to the scene and the driver was reported to be OK.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.