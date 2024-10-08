BIG WHEELS ROLLIN’: Georgia Motor Trucking Association springs into action for those in need

As it has done so on so many other occasions, Caring For Others and the Convoy of Care heard the call, and sprung into action after devastation was left in the wake of Hurricane Helene two weeks ago.

The task for ‘All Hands Mission,’ in partnership with Convoy of Care, was to provide relief funds and supplies to aid residents who will be affected by Hurricane Helene.

And from the looks of things in the aftermath of this horrific storm, the needs were many.

Neighborhoods were left in disarray from the storm’s strong winds, which toppled trees and knocked down power lines.

One key component was that in order to get the mission moving, it needed wheels.

Emily Crane, VP, Safety and Education for the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, helped get those wheels rolling.

“GMTA and its members are honored to be part of the Convoy of Care,” Crane said. “For almost 10 years, we have had the privilege of delivering hope to those who need it most. This time, we are serving many of the communities where our members and their employees are based and will continue to do so long-term as the recovery of these communities is just beginning.”

The mission’s execution on Tuesday earned them a guest segment on “Good Morning, America.”

The ‘All Hands Mission’ by Caring for Others is a coalition of local companies that aim to provide immediate aid, relief, and comfort to areas severely impacted by catastrophic natural disasters across the U.S. and overseas. Convoy of Care has been established in partnership with the Georgia Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and delivers much-needed necessities such as food, clothing, batteries, and personal items to affected communities.

The group, through donors in the community and the partnership with Caring for Others, delivered 14 trucks of supplies to the Georgia communities impacted the most in Augusta and Valdosta, according to Crane, who says the GMTA has been a part since 2016.

“The needs are significant, and the hearts of those giving are so generous,” Crane said.