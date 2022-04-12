TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Boss Truck Shop opens new Kansas location

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Boss Truck Shop in Altoona, Iowa, is shown. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

2021 logo 600 300x300 1GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Boss Truck Shop, Inc. is opening a full-service truck repair, maintenance and tire shop location at exit 205 on Interstate 35 in Edgerton, Kansas, at the TA Express Travel Plaza.

The Edgerton shop will offer roadside assistance services and is connected to the Boss Truck Shop network with a dedicated 24/7 call center, according to a news release.

The Edgerton location brings the total number of Boss Truck Shop locations to 47 in 23 states.

All Boss Truck Shop locations can service any size fleet, the news release stated.

The Edgerton shop is equipped with three indoor bays to perform services such as: preventative maintenance; computerized engine diagnostics; and engine repair

Boss Truck Shop offers all major tire and oil brands, in addition to used tires and retreads.

 

 

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
