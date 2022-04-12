Boss Truck Shop opens new Kansas location

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Boss Truck Shop, Inc. is opening a full-service truck repair, maintenance and tire shop location at exit 205 on Interstate 35 in Edgerton, Kansas, at the TA Express Travel Plaza.
The Edgerton shop will offer roadside assistance services and is connected to the Boss Truck Shop network with a dedicated 24/7 call center, according to a news release.
The Edgerton location brings the total number of Boss Truck Shop locations to 47 in 23 states.
All Boss Truck Shop locations can service any size fleet, the news release stated.
The Edgerton shop is equipped with three indoor bays to perform services such as: preventative maintenance; computerized engine diagnostics; and engine repair
Boss Truck Shop offers all major tire and oil brands, in addition to used tires and retreads.
