Brent Spence Bridge repair now ‘past the midpoint,’ on target to reopen Dec. 23

COVINGTON, Ky. — Repair continues on the Brent Spence Bridge linking Kentucky and Ohio, with the pouring of a new layer of concrete on the structure’s upper deck scheduled for today (Dec. 10). Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary (KYTC) Jim Gray provided the news in a Dec. 9 update.

“We’re now past the midpoint of this project to repair and reopen the Brent Spence Bridge,” Gray said. “Major visible progress to restore the affected upper deck starts tomorrow when contractors pour a new layer of concrete. We’ll be going from construction to completion in the next two weeks.”

The Brent Spence Bridge, which spans the Ohio River between Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, has been closed since a fiery truck collision on Nov. 11. Inspections began the same day, and an emergency project to repair and reopen the bridge started the following week. The project’s primary contractor, Kokosing Construction Co. of Westerville, Ohio, has a target reopening date of Dec. 23.

The last of the reinforcing steel bars for the upper deck of the bridge were set earlier this week, and concrete pouring for a new barrier wall on the lower deck of the bridge began Dec. 9. The new concrete will require about a week to “cure” (harden). During that time, crews will prepare for the final concrete pour for a new barrier wall on the upper deck and a new layer of concrete on the bottom deck scheduled to occur next week.

KYTC’s official order on traffic remains in force until the bridge reopens. The order provides for a single lane of Interstate 71/75 to remain open north of the Interstate 275 interchange to give passenger vehicles access to downtown Covington via 12th Street and Fifth Street. Access also is permitted to commercial vehicles making local deliveries.

Gray reiterated that repair of the bridge is necessary not only to restore an important regional connection, but also to ensure the long-term viability of the bridge, as well as KYTC’s partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

“The Brent Spence was designed to carry approximately 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles per day; it carries twice that amount,” Gray noted. “We appreciate the collaboration with our partners at ODOT as it relates to managing traffic during the closure as well as moving towards a new companion bridge that will provide additional capacity across the Ohio River.”

To watch a time-lapse video of repair activity on the bridge through Dec. 4 and see updates on the project, visit the Brent Spence Bridge repair website.