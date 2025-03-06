CBP arrests Canadian citizen after finding pills in cab of commercial vehicle

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. – Law enforcement near the Canadian border made an arrest of a Canadian citizen with a large amount of narcotics in the cab of a commercial vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Ogdensburg encountered the suspect entering the United States in a commercial vehicle with narcotics.

CBP officers say on February 28, they encountered Raphael Leblond-Lacroix, 32, operating a commercial vehicle. He was referred to cargo secondary for additional inspection and to process his commercial entry.

CBP officers say they conducted a search of the truck cab and discovered a large bag with approximately 130 pills. Upon further inspection, CBP officers discovered multiple containers and bags of marijuana, weighing approximately one pound.

Leblond-Lacroix was taken into custody while the suspected narcotics were seized for further identification. The narcotics tested positive for the properties of marijuana and methamphetamine.

“I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our officers as they continue to keep our country and communities safe from these dangerous drugs,” said Ogdensburg Port Director Tom Trimboli.

Leblond-Lacroix was processed by CBP officers and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. Leblond-Lacroix is currently being prosecuted for felony Importation of Controlled Substances, 21 USC 952 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of New York.