CBP stops smuggling attempt concealing 55 illegal aliens in produce trailer

McALLEN, Texas — Two men have been taken into federal custody after Border Patrol agents uncovered 55 illegal aliens inside a hidden compartment of a produce trailer in Zapata County, Texas. One of the alleged smugglers is an illegal alien, the CBP reported in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 19, Border Patrol agents stopped a box truck near San Ygnacio, Texas. The driver, Brandon Lajohn Hargrove, 43, of Houston, allegedly claimed he was hauling produce. During inspection, agents observed Jose Luis Castellanos-Hercules, 21, a Honduran national illegally present in the U.S., inside the trailer. A more thorough search revealed a concealed compartment holding 55 illegal aliens, including three individuals allegedly under the age of 17, from Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Colombia, and Ecuador.

Court documents allege the migrants had to crawl through a small access door behind a false wall to exit the compartment. Multiple heavy pallets blocked that door, preventing escape and putting the group at serious risk in case of an accident. Authorities believe Hargrove picked up the group from a stash house in Mission, Texas, already known to law enforcement for smuggling activity.

“This case highlights the ruthless tactics smugglers use—treating human beings as cargo, with total disregard for their safety,” stated CBP Senior Advisor Ronald D. Vitiello. “Our agents’ vigilance saved 55 people, including alleged minors, from a potentially deadly situation. CBP will continue to dismantle smuggling networks and bring perpetrators to justice. Smugglers need to know that our border is closed, and we will stop you.”

If convicted, Hargrove and Castellanos-Hercules face up to 10 years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000. Several of the illegal aliens are also facing charges of illegal entry and reentry.