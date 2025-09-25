Big rig changing lanes causes crash involving FHP patrol car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Last Friday was a bizarre day on a Florida interstate.
That is when state troopers responded to a five-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike northbound near SR-417 (mile marker 250) in Orange County, according to a social media post by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Police say that a semi-truck changing lanes sideswiped a Toyota Camry, leading a Dodge Ram to swerve and collide with both vehicles before overturning. The Ram struck an FHP patrol car parked on the outside shoulder, pushing it into the path of a Buick SUV.
“Our trooper, who was standing outside his patrol car, darted out of the way as the crash unfolded,” FHP’s post stated. “He and the Dodge Ram driver were transported to the hospital with only minor injuries. The other drivers were not injured. We are thankful everyone was okay! This is a reminder to always change lanes safely, stay alert, and give your full attention to the road.”
