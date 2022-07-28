CDOT to create new chain-up stations on CO 9 and CO 285

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is planning a chain up station project along Colorado Highway (CO) 9 near Alma and CO 285 near Grant.

Zak Dirt has been contracted by CDOT to complete the project, according to a news release.

The first phase of work will begin on CO 285 near Grant. The chain up station locations will be in close proximity to the locations where the chain law will be in effect.

The locations are:

Grant Chain Station, southbound CO 285 from MP 208.8 to 209.4.

Alma Chain Station, northbound CO 9 from MP 72.1 to MP 72.7.

“CDOT places a high priority on highway projects that help our commercial trucks drive safely along key corridors like CO 9 and 285,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “It is critical that trucks chain up in winter events when Colorado’s chain law is enforced. Chain up stations provide a safe place for drivers to fit snow chains onto (or off) their truck tires.”

The project will create a safe pullout location off the roadway for truckers and travelers to put chains on when the chain law is in effect.

The chain stations will make it easier for truckers and travelers to comply with the law during icy and snow-packed conditions.

Advanced warning signs and adequate lighting will be installed to improve visibility and wayfinding for the drivers.

The addition of the chain up stations will allow CDOT Maintenance concentrate on snow removal operations instead of mobilizing equipment to move stranded vehicles that have lost traction out of the way of traffic.