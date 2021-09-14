TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Highway in Indiana, Michigan reopens after chemical spill

By The Associated Press -
Highway in Indiana, Michigan reopens after chemical spill
A tanker truck carrying nitrous acid has leaked, causing an emergency in Freemont, Ind.

Updated 5 p.m. CDT, Sept. 14, 2021

MythReality eBook Ads 300x250 1

FREMONT, Ind. — A highway in northeastern Indiana and southern Michigan reopened Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 14, after a chemical leak forced its closure.

Interstate 69 in Steuben County and adjacent southern Michigan has reopened, Indiana State Police said. The only area that remained closed was the southbound ramp of I-69 to Baker Road.

A tanker truck leaked about 6,000 gallons of liquid nitric acid after a valve broke at a truck stop in Fremont, Indiana, Steuben County Emergency Management Director Randy Brown told WANE-TV.

Interstate 69 in both states was shut down about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Brown said the chemical flowed into a ditch along the highway. Lime was being applied to the liquid in the ditch.

Some nearby side roads also were closed temporarily.

From 10:18 a.m. CDT, Sept. 14, 2021:

FREMONT, Ind. — A chemical leak has forced the closure of a highway in northeastern Indiana and southern Michigan.

A tanker truck leaked about 6,000 gallons of liquid nitrous acid after a valve broke at a Pilot Truck Stop in Fremont, Indiana, Steuben County Emergency Management Director Randy Brown told  WANE-TV.

Interstate 69 in both states was shut down at mile marker 356 about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Brown said the chemical poured into a ditch along the highway. Lime was being applied to the liquid in the ditch.

Some nearby side roads also were closed.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE