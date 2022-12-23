TheTrucker.com
CMV ban in effect on parts of New York Thruway

By The Trucker News Staff -
The New York Thruway is banning commercial vehicles on certain sections due to winter weather.

ALBANY, N.Y. – A commercial vehicle ban is in effect along parts of the New York Thruway beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, due to high winds and blizzard conditions in Western New York.

The ban affects Interstate 90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) to the Pennsylvania line and along Interstate 190.

The bans are in effect until further notice.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

