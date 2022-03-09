Collision with commercial vehicle leaves Wyoming teen dead

WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A Monday morning collision in Wyoming has left a teenager dead after colliding with a commercial vehicle.

The crash happened around milepost three on Wyoming 320 north of Wheatland, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

WHP said that a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis was headed north on Wyoming 320 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the southbound lane colliding with a 2014 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. The roadways were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mercury is identified as 18-year-old Wheatland resident Karson M. Yorges. Yorges was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt has been identified as 44-year-old Fort Laramie, Wyoming, resident Russell G. Smith. Smith was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation for potential contributing factors.

This is the 13th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 18 in 2021, 11 in 2020, and 27 in 2019 to date.