Connecticut urging drivers to watch for increased law enforcement during holidays

Many states urge the importance of safety on the roads during the holidays.

That includes the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) who is joining forces with state and local law enforcement to highlight the dangers of impaired driving.

CTDOT says through January 1, 2025, drivers across Connecticut can expect to see heightened law enforcement efforts to prevent impaired driving and keep roads safe for everyone.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drunk driving remains a significant threat, particularly during the holiday season. During the 2018-2022 December period, 4,759 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes nationwide. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 individuals lost their lives due to drunk driving.

In Connecticut in 2022, the last year of verifiable data, 127 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes, which accounted for nearly 35% of all fatalities in the state. On average, one person dies every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the United States.

“Impaired driving is never acceptable. We need all motorists to commit to driving sober so senseless roadway deaths and injuries can be prevented,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Connecticut law enforcement will be getting dangerous drivers off the road so everyone can have a safe holiday season.”

“Your Connecticut State Troopers will be out in full force this holiday season, dedicated to identifying and removing impaired drivers from the road. While residents celebrate with family and friends, Troopers will be working around the clock to ensure the safety of all travelers. Their vigilance is aimed at preventing crashes and saving lives, as impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of collisions and fatalities on our roads,” said Colonel Daniel Loughman, Commanding Officer of the State Police. “As always, we encourage drivers to partner with us in promoting safety: if you encounter an impaired or dangerous driver, please treat it as an emergency and call 911 immediately. Together, we can help protect our communities and ensure that everyone enjoys a safe and joyful holiday season.”

“Connecticut’s police officers are committed to keeping our roadways safe for everyone this holiday season,” saidWatertown Police Chief Josh Bernegger, Chairman of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Traffic Safety Committee. “Anyone found to be impaired while operating a vehicle will be arrested. Please always designate a sober driver.”

The CTDOT urges the public to take proactive steps to ensure a safe holiday season:

Designate a Sober Driver : Before drinking, plan a safe way to get home. Use a ride share service, public transportation, or a designate a sober driver.

: Before drinking, plan a safe way to get home. Use a ride share service, public transportation, or a designate a sober driver. Stay Alert on the Roads : Keep a safe distance from drivers who appear impaired. Report dangerous drivers by calling 911.

: Keep a safe distance from drivers who appear impaired. Report dangerous drivers by calling 911. Intervene When Necessary: If you see someone attempting to drive impaired, take their keys and help them arrange a safe ride home.

Driving under the influence of any substance, whether alcohol, cannabis, prescription medication, or over-the-counter drugs, is illegal and dangerous. Impaired driving can lead to severe legal consequences, including jail time, loss of driving privileges, and financial costs of up to $10,000 in legal fees, fines, and other penalties.