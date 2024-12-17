California’s Pacific Gas & Electric could receive $15B in federal loans to modernize its power grid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. could receive up to $15 billion in federal loans to help the utility modernize its power grid and expand clean energy infrastructure across central and northern California, officials announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional commitment for one of the largest loan guarantees ever under its Energy Infrastructure Reinvestment program. When finalized, the money would be loaned in installments over several years.
The funds would support a portfolio of projects to expand hydropower generation and battery storage, upgrade transmission capacity, and enable virtual power plants throughout PG&E’s service area, the energy department said.
PG&E submitted its application to the agency’s Loan Programs Office in June 2023. Partially funding its projects with lower-cost federal loans could save customers up to $1 billion over the life of the financing, the utility said in a statement Tuesday.
“Investments in a clean and resilient grid for northern and central California will have significant returns for our customers in safety, reliability and economic growth. The DOE loan program can help us accelerate the pace and impact of this work, which supports thousands of living wage jobs, at a lower cost to our customers,” PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said in the statement.
The Sierra Club, the environmental advocacy group, cheered PG&E’s commitment to modernizing the power grid and expanding clean energy infrastructure.
The loan office hopes to finalize the commitment before President Joe Biden leaves office next month.
