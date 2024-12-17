TheTrucker.com
NHTSA issues massive safety recall on Peterbilt, Kenworth trucks

By Bruce Guthrie -
A safety defect in numerous Kenworth and Peterbilt models has prompted a recall of certain models for loss of ABS and electronic stability control which could affect more than 200,000 rigs.

PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2021-2025 Peterbilt and Kenworth vehicles, equipped with Bendix EC80 Advanced Electronic Control Units (ECU). Electrical noise and low signal to the power line carrier may cause the ECU to incorrectly process commands or stop functioning.

According to the notice, dealers will reprogram the ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 7, 2025. Owners may contact Kenworth’s customer service at 1-425-828-5888 and Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220. PACCAR’s numbers for this recall are 24KWL and 24PBL.

Models affected include:

Make
Model
Model Years
KENWORTH
C500B
2024-2025
KENWORTH
T280
2023-2025
KENWORTH
T370
2022-2023
KENWORTH
T380
2021-2025
KENWORTH
T440
2021-2023
KENWORTH
T480
2022-2025
KENWORTH
T680
2021-2025
KENWORTH
T800B
2021-2025
KENWORTH
T880
2021-2025
KENWORTH
W900B
2021-2025
KENWORTH
W990
2021-2025
PETERBILT
337
2021-2023
PETERBILT
348
2021-2023
PETERBILT
365
2022-2025
PETERBILT
367
2022-2025
PETERBILT
389
2021-2025
PETERBILT
520
2022-2025
PETERBILT
536
2024-2025
PETERBILT
537
2023-2025
PETERBILT
548
2021-2025
PETERBILT
567
2021-2025
PETERBILT
579
2021-2025
PETERBILT
589
2024-2025
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

