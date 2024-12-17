NHTSA issues massive safety recall on Peterbilt, Kenworth trucks

A safety defect in numerous Kenworth and Peterbilt models has prompted a recall of certain models for loss of ABS and electronic stability control which could affect more than 200,000 rigs.
PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2021-2025 Peterbilt and Kenworth vehicles, equipped with Bendix EC80 Advanced Electronic Control Units (ECU). Electrical noise and low signal to the power line carrier may cause the ECU to incorrectly process commands or stop functioning.
According to the notice, dealers will reprogram the ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 7, 2025. Owners may contact Kenworth’s customer service at 1-425-828-5888 and Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220. PACCAR’s numbers for this recall are 24KWL and 24PBL.
Models affected include:
