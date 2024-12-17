DAT announces the acquisition of Trucker Tools

BEAVERTON, Ore. — According to a recent media release, DAT Freight & Analytics has acquired the operations of Trucker Tools LLC, a company that specializes in load visibility, automated booking, digital freight matching, and carrier engagement for commercial trucking.

The release stated that the acquisition will expand DAT’s ability to provide real-time GPS tracking and load optimization on the DAT One platform. DAT One is the industry’s largest marketplace for spot truckload freight, with more than 668,000 loads posted daily and market rates based on $1 trillion in freight transactions.

“Real-time load tracking and digital freight matching are among the most dynamic technologies in our industry today and part of an important evolution in how truckload freight transactions are conducted,” said Jeff Clementz, Chief Executive Officer, DAT. “Tracking and visibility have become critical needs for all of our customers, and we couldn’t be more excited to deliver best-in-class solutions to them with Trucker Tools’ capabilities.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Trucker Tools to grow and benefit from the resources, expertise, and market reach of DAT,” said Kary Jablonski, CEO of Trucker Tools. “By joining DAT, we’re better positioned to shape the future of our industry while unlocking new opportunities for customers, employees, and partners.”

Trucker Tools provides real-time visibility for more than 750 leading freight brokers and accelerates load tendering, rate negotiation, load booking, and digital document management through its Smart Load Board. Its popular Trucker Tools app helps 350,000 owner-operators, carriers, and drivers find and book loads on the spot market and manage replies to their offers and bids.

DAT acquired Trucker Tools from ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors. Trucker Tools will operate under its current leadership, with Jablonski joining the DAT executive team.

“The technology and talented people behind Trucker Tools are an ideal fit for DAT,” Clementz said. “We share a passion and commitment to helping customers be more effective and profitable, whether they’re a one-person operation or part of a large enterprise. Together, Trucker Tools’ real-time tracking and visibility and DAT’s freight matching and analytics solutions will streamline the way freight brokers, carriers, and shippers do business.”