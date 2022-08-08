TheTrucker.com
Cow guts litter Houston intersection; rig that dumped them nowhere to be found

By The Trucker News Staff -
Aug. 3 was a bad day for people living at the intersections of Hardy and Cavalcade streets in Houston. (Courtesy: KHOU)

HOUSTON — Aug. 3 was an extremely smell day for people living at the intersections of Hardy and Cavalcade streets in Houston.

A truck hauling cow intestines somehow lost part of its load near the intersection, causing a rank smell that wafted for blocks.

City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before,” area resident Tahj Scott said. “This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

There’s no word yet on what company owned the truck that spilled the innards or how the spill occurred.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

