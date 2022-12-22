CTDOT highlights transportation, infrastructure investments

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is highlighting the infrastructure investments and transportation safety improvements made during year one of the federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed by President Joe Biden last year.

The infrastructure law will bring $5.38 billion in funding to Connecticut over five years, with nearly $1.07 billion already received by CTDOT during the fiscal year 2022 alone, according to a news release.

“This is the busiest and most exciting time to work in transportation,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti. “With infrastructure law funding flowing into our state, the CTDOT, along with our transportation industry partners, is prepared to accelerate much-needed repairs to our roads and bridges while staying focused on increasing safety and accessibility for all drivers and riders. The next five years of this bill will transform how Connecticut moves and operates, with greater resiliency, sustainability, and equity for both residents and visitors.”

Since the passage of IIJA in November 2021, CTDOT has received nearly $825 million to address highway and bridge capital and safety improvements on the interstates and state roads.

Connecticut has also received nearly $249 million in public transportation funding—increasing rail and bus services and upgrading existing stations with amenities and greater accessibility for riders.

As of December 2022, there are 621 active infrastructure projects occurring in the state — 190 of which are in construction.