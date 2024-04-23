Customs agents find $1M of meth squirreled away in rig’s charcoal shipment

OTAY MESA, Calif., — Instead of finding its way to a summer cookout, one semi-truck’s load of charcoal will be destroyed after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents found more than $1 million in methamphetamine hidden within it.

The truck driver won’t be enjoying burgers by the grill, either.

He’s in jail on drug charges.

According to CBP news release, the bust happened at around 8:29 p.m. on April 11 at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility after CBP officers encountered a 46-year-old male driving a commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment manifested for charcoal.

The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers.

During the secondary inspection, a non-intrusive scanning technology was utilized to conduct a full scan of the tractor-trailer.

After examination, irregularities were observed, and CBP officers requested a CBP human and narcotics detection canine. The canine team responded and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics hidden within the shipment of charcoal.

CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 119 packages concealed within the shipment. The narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 782 pounds.

“This finding represents a significant interception showcasing our officers’ dedication to ensuring border security,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, port director for the Otay Mesa Ports of Entry. “Our devoted team is focused on safeguarding our communities from harmful drugs, utilizing new and innovative technology to support our comprehensive enforcement strategies.”

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and narcotics.

The driver, who wasn’t named, was arrested.

These seizures are the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10.

Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.