Gary Hoogeveen named president of Pilot’s energy division

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fuel supplier and travel center giant Pilot has announced the appointment of Gary Hoogeveen as president of Pilot Energy.

Hoogeveen brings more than 20 years of industry and business experience to Pilot as the company “aims to shape the future of energy,” according to a news release.

“We’re excited to welcome Gary to our team. I’ve known Gary for a long time, and he is an experienced and talented leader who will bring a trusted voice and perspective to an important part of our business,” said Adam Wright, chief executive officer of Pilot. “Our energy team will continue to be foundational to our ability to reliably serve customers and navigate the alternative fuels transition.”

As president of Pilot Energy, Hoogeveen will oversee the company’s integrated fuel supply chain, including upstream infrastructure and asset management, business development, fuel procurement, logistics and transportation. In addition, he will lead the company’s ongoing development and innovation of electric and alternative energy solutions, the news release notes.

“As a leader in energy, Pilot understands we have a responsibility to help move the industry forward while continuing to optimize traditional fuel supply, which is core to our business,” Hoogeveen said. “The potential for positive impact and innovation at this company is incredible and so is the talent. It’s an honor to lead this team and to join a company that plays such an essential role in keeping North America moving.”

Prior to joining Pilot, Hoogeveen served as chief executive officer of Rocky Mountain Power.

He has held several management roles as part of Berkshire Hathaway Energy since 2000.

Hoogeveen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from the University of Northern Iowa and a Ph.D. in space physics from Rice University.