Average US diesel price drops below $4

By John Worthen -
According to the Energy Information Administration, the average price for a gallon of diesel in the U.S. is down to $3.992 per gallon. 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —  The average U.S. diesel price is below $4 again for the first time in two weeks.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average cost as of April 22 sits at $3.992 per gallon. That’s down from $4.015 per gallon on April 15 and $4.061 per gallon on April 8.

Only two areas of the county saw price gains — in New England, the average price per gallon rose to $4.326 per gallon from $4.311 on April 15, and in the Central Atlantic, the price rose to $4.255 per gallon from $4.241 on April 15.

In California, where prices are still above $5 per gallon, the average cost decreased slightly to $5.244 per gallon on April 22 from $5.256 on April 15.

In the Midwest, drivers are paying $3.935 per gallon on average. That’s down from $3.965 on April 15 and $4.011 on April 8.

Along the Gulf Coast, the cost sits at $3.707 per gallon, down from $3.710 per gallon on April 15.

In the Rocky Mountain region, the price also dropped on April 22 — from $3.883 to $3.956 per gallon.

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

