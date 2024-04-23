Average US diesel price drops below $4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average U.S. diesel price is below $4 again for the first time in two weeks.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average cost as of April 22 sits at $3.992 per gallon. That’s down from $4.015 per gallon on April 15 and $4.061 per gallon on April 8.
Only two areas of the county saw price gains — in New England, the average price per gallon rose to $4.326 per gallon from $4.311 on April 15, and in the Central Atlantic, the price rose to $4.255 per gallon from $4.241 on April 15.
In California, where prices are still above $5 per gallon, the average cost decreased slightly to $5.244 per gallon on April 22 from $5.256 on April 15.
In the Midwest, drivers are paying $3.935 per gallon on average. That’s down from $3.965 on April 15 and $4.011 on April 8.
Along the Gulf Coast, the cost sits at $3.707 per gallon, down from $3.710 per gallon on April 15.
In the Rocky Mountain region, the price also dropped on April 22 — from $3.883 to $3.956 per gallon.
