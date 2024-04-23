2 truck drivers killed, 1 severely burned in Indiana I-65 pileup

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) are reporting the deaths of two truck drivers who were involved in a three-semi wreck on the night of April 22 along Interstate 65 south of Austin, Indiana.

According to an ISP report, responding officers found three semi-trucks blocking both lanes of traffic, with two of them on fire.

First responders and firefighters from Jennings Township, Scottsburg City, Vienna Township and other area departments responded to extinguish the fire.

The crash is still under investigation; however, based on their preliminary examination, ISP crash reconstruction investigators believe a white Volvo semi-truck in the driving lane stopped in traffic due to construction near the 31-mile marker.

A short time later, a second southbound semi slowed to stop; however, a third southbound tractor-trailer failed to stop and collided with the second truck, according to the ISP.

That collision, in turn, pushed the second truck into the trailer of the first truck. Both the second and third trucks involved immediately caught fire after the crash.

The drivers in both the second and third tractors died at the scene, and a driver in the sleeper of the third truck was flown to University Hospital in Louisville with severe burn injuries. Investigators have not released any names or identities at this time.