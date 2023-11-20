CVSA sets dates for 2024 human trafficking awareness events

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has announced dates for the 2024 Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative.

The following dates were selected for each of its three member countries:

United States: Jan. 8-12, 2024.

Canada: Feb. 19-23, 2024.

Mexico: March 11-15, 2024.

The CVSA hosts its annual five-day human trafficking awareness initiative, which aims to educate individuals in all career fields by teaching them how to identify the signs of a human trafficking case and what to do if they have suspicions that someone is a victim of trafficking.

CVSA jurisdictions will note human trafficking awareness, outreach efforts, and projects and submit that data to the CVSA.

The results will be released in summer 2024.

You can determine what your jurisdiction is doing to increase awareness of human trafficking by contacting the agency/department responsible for overseeing commercial motor vehicle safety within your state, province or territory.

The United Nations (U.N.), on its website, defines human trafficking as “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception with the aim of exploiting them for profit.”

The U.N. also states that “Men, women and children of all ages and from all backgrounds can become victims of this crime, which occurs in every region of the world, including North America.”

It’s also important to know that human traffickers will “use violence, fraudulent employment agencies, and fake promises of education and job opportunities to trick and coerce their victims,” the U.N. states on its website.

CVSA is preparing for the initiative by offering human trafficking awareness resources to its membership as well as working with Truckers Against Trafficking to distribute wallet cards, posters and window decals, which will be released in the summer of 2024 and can be purchased by submitting an online form.