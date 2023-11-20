Brown NationaLease donates Class-8 trailer to Iowa diesel tech program

ANKENY, Iowa — Representatives from Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and Brown NationaLease recently gathered for a photo opportunity in front of a 2013 Hyundai Class-8 trailer that Brown NationaLease delivered to the DMACC Diesel Technology program in November 2023.
The trailer is a lease turn-in previously utilized by one of the company’s largest customers, and it will help provide DMACC Diesel Technology students with additional training opportunities, a news release stated.
DMACC Diesel Technology Program Chair and Instructor Shea Parsons said the trailer features a dual-stage Thermo King refrigerated unit.
“This modern trailer is a wonderful addition to the DMACC Diesel Technology training fleet, especially since we haven’t had a refrigerated trailer in the program before,” Parsons said. “Our industry partners have told us about their growing need for mobile refrigeration service and repair training, so this donation will help us meet those in-demand workforce needs and prepare our students to excel.”
