Brown NationaLease donates Class-8 trailer to Iowa diesel tech program

By Erica N. Guy -
Pictured (from left to right) are: Rob Denson, Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) president; Mike Gooch, DMACC Diesel Technology Instructor; Chris Venenga, Brown NationalLease Training and Operations; Shea Parsons, DMACC Diesel Technology program chair and instructor; Mike Holloway, DMACC Diesel technology instructor; Todd Frakes, Brown NationalLease regional manager; Tyler Jass, Brown NationalLease trainer; Jeremy Barnes, Brown NationalLease sales; and Dr. Jenny Foster, DMACC executive academic dean of industry and technology.​​​ (Courtesy: DMACC)

ANKENY, Iowa — Representatives from Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and Brown NationaLease recently gathered for a photo opportunity in front of a 2013 Hyundai Class-8 trailer that Brown NationaLease delivered to the DMACC Diesel Technology program in November 2023.

The trailer is a lease turn-in previously utilized by one of the company’s largest customers, and it will help provide DMACC Diesel Technology students with additional training opportunities, a news release stated.

DMACC Diesel Technology Program Chair and Instructor Shea Parsons said the trailer features a dual-stage Thermo King refrigerated unit. 

“This modern trailer is a wonderful addition to the DMACC Diesel Technology training fleet, especially since we haven’t had a refrigerated trailer in the program before,” Parsons said. “Our industry partners have told us about their growing need for mobile refrigeration service and repair training, so this donation will help us meet those in-demand workforce needs and prepare our students to excel.”

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

