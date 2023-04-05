CVSA’s 2023 Out-of-Service Criteria now in effect

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2023 North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria are now in effect.
The new out-of-service criteria replace and supersede all previous versions, according to a CVSA news release.
“CVSA’s North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria ensure uniformity, consistency and reciprocity among the states, provinces, territories and countries and determine whether or not drivers or vehicles present an imminent hazard and should be placed out of service,” the news release stated. “The federal regulations, together with CVSA’s out-of-service criteria, provide the standards that drivers, motor carriers and law enforcement personnel use to ensure the commercial motor vehicles and drivers operating on North America’s roadways are safe and compliant.”
The voting members of the CVSA approved nine changes to the out-of-service criteria. In accordance with the CVSA Bylaws, the proposed changes were communicated to the voting members of the CVSA on Oct. 10, 2022, and ratified on Oct. 21, 2022. The out-of-service criteria are updated annually, effective April 1 of each year.
The following changes were made to the out-of-service criteria:
- A section of the paragraph in Part I, Item 4. DRIVER MEDICAL/PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS – b. Medical Certificate (4) was removed to provide more clarity.
- Part I, Item 7. DRUGS AND OTHER SUBSTANCES – b. Shall Not be Under the Influence was amended to add language for use within the previous 24 hours.
- Part I, Item 9. U.S./Item 10. CANADA/Item 11. MEXICO – DRIVER’S RECORD OF DUTY STATUS was amended to clarify the out-of-service condition for a false record of duty status.
- Part I, Item 9. DRIVER’S RECORD OF DUTY STATUS – U.S. – Footnote 10 was amended to clarify that a driver is not out of service for not being able to print or sign their record of duty status.
- The severity of rust required on a rotor to be included in the 20% brake criterion was clarified in Part II, Item 1. BRAKE SYSTEMS – a. Defective Brakes, (6) Air Disc Brakes (d), (7) Hydraulic and Electric Brakes (e) and b. Front Steering Axle(s) Brakes, (3) Air Disc Brakes (e), (4) Hydraulic Brakes (e).
- Part II, Item 2. CARGO SECUREMENT – e. (3) and f. NOTE was amended to clarify that there is nothing in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations or National Safety Code Standard 10 dictating the placement of tiedowns on cargo.
- “To Be On” was added to the title of Part II, Item 9. LIGHTING DEVICES (Headlamps, Tail Lamps, Stop Lamps, Turn Signals and Lamp/Flags on Projecting Loads), a. When Lights are Required.
- Clarifying language for spring hangers and equalizers was added to Part II, Item 11. SUSPENSION – d. Suspension Connecting Rod and Tracking Component Assembly.
- A diagram was added to Part II, Item 11. SUSPENSION – d. Suspension Connecting Rod and Tracking Component Assembly for further clarification of parts and how they apply to the out-of-service criteria.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.