Dave Nemo retiring from full-time duties as trucking radio personality

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — Dave Nemo, the legendary trucking radio personality, announced that he is retiring from full-time hosting of “The Dave Nemo Show” on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Channel 146 in 2025.

“While he will continue to lend his name, expertise and distinctive voice to the broadcast, Nemo is stepping back to play percussion, travel and, in his own words, “Do what I wanna to do when I wanna to do it,’” according to a news release.

The radio host will spend this coming year not only continuing to host his show but also increasing his travel schedule to thank his many friends throughout the industry.

Calling these appearances “The Last Ride of The Road Gang,” RadioNemo of North America will be celebrating the career of their namesake co-founder with parties, live broadcasts and special events.

The connected events will be sponsored through generous partnerships with United Axle, Drivers Legal Plan and JobsinTrucks.

“The Last Ride of The Road Gang” got underway at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville on March 23, when Nemo made the official announcement from the SiriusXM broadcast booth.

But Nemo has made it clear that this is not goodbye — it’s merely “Another new direction in what has been a long journey,” he said.

For the better part of five decades, Nemo focused on the informational needs of his truck driver listeners. Regardless of the topic of conversation or the subject of the interview, his broadcasts placed the men and women who delivered goods and services throughout the country squarely at the center of the show.

Beginning principally as a disc jockey and humorist on WWL’s legendary up-all-night “The Road Gang” broadcast, Nemo proved resilient through multiple changes in his formats, locations, and audiences. He transitioned from his early days of spinning records and generating laughs into a trusted, non-partisan voice for the industry.

Nemo’s radio roots extend all the way back to the end of the 1960s. While still in his senior year at Loyola University of New Orleans in 1969, Nemo became the weekend host at WWL 870 AM. He continued in that position until October of 1970 when he joined the Army. The following year, he continued to hone his skills by reading copy and playing music for AFKN in Seoul, South Korea, while stationed at the Yongsan Army/Air Force base.

Nemo considers his decision to move to satellite radio to be one of the most important of his life.

In 2008, XM merged with Sirius to become SiriusXM and switched Nemo’s programming from a music format to an informational one.

In this moment, “The Dave Nemo Show” was born and has continued to this day.

Over those 16 years, the man who provided laughter and song has transformed into a trusted source of information for truckers looking for a voice beholden to no one but their needs. What began in New Orleans has returned to the Gulf Coast, as Nemo moved his studio back to The Crescent City, and the Burnses relocated DNE headquarters to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, where it has since become RadioNemo of North America.

Moving forward, “The Dave Nemo Show” will continue with Nemo lending support not only to his trusted colleagues Jimmy Mac, Lindsay Lawler and Tim Ridley, but also the many contributors who make the program the most comprehensive in trucking. The show can continue to be heard weekdays on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking (channel 146) from 7-11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.