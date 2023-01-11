Delaware CDL holders can now self-certify online

DOVER, Dela. — The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering an online self-certification option for commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders.

CDL drivers interested in submitting their Medical Examiner’s Certificate online can now do so by logging on to their myDMV account.

“Adding the ability to self-certify to myDMV is a game changer for our CDL drivers, especially for drivers unable to visit our locations during normal operating hours,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Now, they can submit their certification online from wherever they are 24 hours a day 7 days a week.”

Currently, there are 31,849 CDL holders in Delaware.

“We expect this to be one of our most popular features on myDMV,” said Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Jana Simpler. “It saves our CDL drivers time. It’s convenient. It’s easy and it gives our drivers peace of mind knowing their certification was updated and received by DMV,” commented Simpler.

