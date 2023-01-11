Estes Express Lines appoints new president, COO

RICHMOND, Va. — Estes Express Lines announced Jan. 10 the promotion of Vice President of Process Improvement Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer.

Webb represents the fourth generation of the Estes family to lead the company, which was founded in 1931.

Rob Estes, formerly the company’s president and CEO, will continue his duties as chairman of the board and chief executive officer, a news release noted. Vice President and COO Billy Hupp transitioned to the role of vice president of the board and corporate executive vice president.

“Leading a dynamic company with such a rich history of excellence is no small feat, and I’m both humbled and grateful for this opportunity — and for the support of our teammates across America,” Webb Estes said. “For nearly a century, Estes has helped shape and lead the logistics industry, and I’m thrilled to carry on our tradition of customer-focused vision, innovation and success.”

In addition to his previous role, where he oversaw much of the company’s day-to-day operations and spearheaded several technological improvements, Webb has hands-on expertise of Estes’ operations through managing a terminal, driving company trucks and moving freight on the dock. He also holds a commercial driver’s license.

“While many competitors have struggled these last few years, Estes continues to grow and thrive – and so much of that is due to Webb’s passion for our company and his vision for what it means to be a leading-edge logistics provider,” said Rob Estes. “His transition to president and COO makes it abundantly clear: Estes is in business for the long haul.”