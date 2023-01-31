Diesel prices continue upward trend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The first part of 2023 has seen diesel prices rise again and again.
The week of Jan. 30, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel sat at $4.622, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
That’s up from $4.604 on Jan. 23 and $4.524 on Jan. 16.
Rising demand and refinery issues are to blame, according to energy experts.
Meanwhile benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.78 to $77.90 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.76 to $84.90 a barrel.
