TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Diesel prices continue upward trend

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Diesel prices continue upward trend
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices continue upward trend
The first part of 2023 has seen diesel prices rise again and again. The week of Jan. 30, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel sat at $4.622, according to the Energy Information Administration.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The first part of 2023 has seen diesel prices rise again and again.

The week of Jan. 30, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel sat at $4.622, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

That’s up from $4.604 on Jan. 23 and $4.524 on Jan. 16.

Rising demand and refinery issues are to blame, according to energy experts.

Meanwhile benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.78 to $77.90 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.76 to $84.90 a barrel.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE