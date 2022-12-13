Donations help make WYDOT’s I-25 wildlife project reality

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Recent fundraising and monetary donations will help the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) complete a critical wildlife project along Interstate 25.

The project received more than $300,000 in donations, thanks in part to recent fundraising efforts through the WYldlife Fund and Muley Fanatic Foundation, including donations from the Knobloch Family Foundation, Williams Energy Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, according to a news release.

The donations will be used to help fund approximately 15 miles of 8-foot tall wildlife fencing along both northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 between Buffalo and Kaycee, Wyoming. The fencing will help guide animals like mule deer to safe places to cross the busy interstate.

“The WYldlife Fund is committed to advancing wildlife crossing projects throughout Wyoming,” Chris McBarnes, president of the WYldlife Fund, said. “These projects are proven to immediately impact wildlife in a positive way while keeping drivers on the go. Wyoming is leading the way when it comes to the implementation of wildlife crossings and we will continue to do our part to make sure this doesn’t change.”

The fencing project was recently awarded by the Wyoming Transportation Commission to Mills-based King Enterprises, with an expected completion date of November 2024. The total cost of the project is about $4.4 million.

“Wildlife projects like this one are certainly an example of the exemplary partnership between our agency and other public and private stakeholders,” Luke Reiner, WYDOT director, said. “Our sincerest thank you to all who donated to help such a worthy cause.”

Key stakeholders in this project include the Wyoming Game and Fish and Transportation Commissions, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust, advocacy groups such as the WYldlife Fund and the Muley Fanatic Foundation and other private donors.

Beyond donating directly to specific projects, another way to contribute toward wildlife infrastructure around the state is by purchasing a Wildlife Conservation license plate. More information and application instructions can be found on WYDOT’s website.