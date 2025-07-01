Driver dead after being run over by his own trailer

A Florida man is dead after a bizarre incident in Texas.
According to reports citing the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 10:54 a.m. on County Road D5100. Authorities say the 2017 Peterbilt truck, pulling a trailer, was headed westbound when the driver, for unknown reasons, jumped from the vehicle.
The man, later identified as Osvaldo Fernandez of Hialeah, Florida, was then run over by the rear axles of his own rig. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation, and officials have not yet said what may have prompted the driver to exit the vehicle while it was in motion.
