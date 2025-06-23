Driver injured when rig overturns in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. — According to a report from WAVY, the driver of a tractor-trailer was injured after overturning in Suffolk Monday morning.
According to officials, just after 6 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 6000 block of Holy Neck Road for reports of an overturned tractor-trailer.
Crews said the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
