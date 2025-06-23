TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Driver injured when rig overturns in Virginia

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Driver injured when rig overturns in Virginia
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Driver injured when rig overturns in Virginia
A driver incurred minor injuries after his rig overturned in Virginia. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. — According to a report from WAVY, the driver of a tractor-trailer was injured after overturning in Suffolk Monday morning.

According to officials, just after 6 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 6000 block of Holy Neck Road for reports of an overturned tractor-trailer.

Crews said the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE