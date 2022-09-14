Driver killed after rear-ending another parked tractor-trailer

LAUREL, Md. — A tractor-trailer driver died after rear-ending another big rig on the morning of Sept. 7 along Interstate 95 in Maryland, according to authorities.
FOX5DC reports the crash happened along the northbound lanes of I-95 south of Gorman Road near Laurel.
Investigators said Jonathan David Leiner, 63, was driving his red tractor-trailer when he rear-ended a second 18-wheeler that was parked on the right shoulder of the highway.
Leiner was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the parked truck was not injured in the crash.
The crash is under investigation, and the cause has not been determined.
