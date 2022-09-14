4 Gen Logistics to deploy 41 Volvo VNR electric trucks to service Port of Long Beach

LOS ANGELES — Volvo Trucks North America customer 4 Gen Logistics, a fourth generation, family-owned drayage company, has ordered 41 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to haul freight between the Port of Long Beach and Southern California’s Inland Empire — a national logistics and warehousing hub.

The order was announced on Sept. 13 during an event at the Port of Long Beach with representatives from 4 Gen Logistics, Volvo Trucks North America, TEC Equipment, Electrify America, California Air Resources Board, the Port of Long Beach and the City of Long Beach.

“4 Gen Logistics has a goal of operating a 100% zero-tailpipe emission fleet in 2025, and the Volvo VNR Electric trucks being deployed in Southern California are an integral part of achieving our goal,” David Duncan, the owner of 4 Gen Logistics, said. “Feedback from our drivers showed that the Volvo VNR Electric was their preferred truck choice — from the quiet motor, smooth ride, and hauling power — which was a key factor in our purchasing decision. We look forward to putting the Volvo VNR Electric through the daily rigors of our operations and testing out the range of the next generation trucks while hauling freight.”

The Volvo VNR Electric model, which began production in Q2 2022, features an operational range of up to 275 miles, a news release stated. 4 Gen Logistics’ Volvo VNR Electrics fleets will operate two shifts per day, making up to six runs to and from the Port of Long Beach and 4 Gen Logistics’ headquarters in Rialto, California.

“The zero-tailpipe emission, Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric is ideally suited for local and regional freight distribution and is enabling pioneering goods movement fleets throughout the region, like 4 Gen Logistics, to reduce their carbon footprint,” Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said. “We commend the Duncan family on their commitment to both sustainable transportation solutions and driver satisfaction, and look forward to working alongside our dealer partner, TEC Equipment, to support the 4 Gen Logistics team in maximizing the benefits of their Volvo VNR Electrics.”

4 Gen Logistics purchased 40 Volvo VNR Electric next generation trucks with funding support from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project and the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee to reduce its impact on the communities where its freight trucks operate, according to the news release.

One additional Volvo VNR Electric truck is being deployed as part of the Volvo LIGHTS project.

“Together, let’s show the world that zero-emission trucks can reliably serve the demands of the freight transportation industry, while bringing cleaner and healthier air to local communities,” Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said. “And let us lead by example.”

Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, who is also chair of the Southern California Association of Governments’ Energy and Environment Committee, said he applauds the “innovative effort to reduce our carbon footprint and create new economic opportunities. For the Inland Empire, a major global supply chain hub, expansion of 4 Gen’s zero-emission fleet is a major step forward in preserving a critical economic and workforce engine, while enhancing our quality of life.”

To charge its growing battery-electric fleet, 4 Gen Logistics secured more than four acres from the Port of Long Beach with a 10-year agreement to build and operate truck charging infrastructure, the news release stated.

The site will include 60 350 kW charging stations in two phases at the POLB facility and another 30 at the Rialto facility, also in two phases, which will enable 4 Gen Logistics to charge its six-battery pack Volvo VNR Electric trucks (which feature 250 kW charging capability) to an 80% state of charge in 90 minutes. As part of the 10-year agreement between 4 Gen Logistics and the POLB, Electrify America will install the charging at both the POLB location and the Rialto facility.

“4 Gen Logistics has placed the largest order of Volvo VNR Electric trucks to date that will service the Inland Empire, the heart of North America’s goods movement industry,” David Thompson, founder and CEO of TEC Equipment, said. “TEC Equipment’s Fontana dealership is invested in supporting the region’s freight transportation companies in navigating the transition to zero-tailpipe emission solutions and is proud of the progress we are helping make toward improving local air quality.”

TEC Equipment’s Fontana and La Mirada locations are both Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealerships and helped 4 Gen evaluate the Volvo VNR Electric configurations that would meet the needs of their daily operations.

In addition, TEC Equipment’s Southern California service teams have completed the comprehensive training to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs, and stock an inventory of key parts to help get customers back on the road quickly.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website.