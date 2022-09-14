Bud and Tony’s Truck Parts debuts new locking fuel cap cover for big rigs

ROMEO, Mich. — Bud and Tony’s Truck Parts has launched a series of patented locking fuel cap covers for heavy-duty trucks.
Cover types for the following heavy truck models are available:
- Freightliner, Sterling, Western Star – model BT-FLNR-35.
- Kenworth, International, Mack, Volvo – model BT-KWHD-350005.
- Peterbilt – model BT-PBTL-0001.
- Universal Medium Truck – model BT-UNIV-20000-10.
The cover fits over the existing fuel cap and features:
- Three keys.
- Built-in lock, shiny finish.
- Can be transferred between vehicles.
- All-weather, corrosion-proof lock.
- Cap cover spins freely when locked.
- Built in “spring open” mechanism, made from Zamak5 Zinc Alloy.
- Pairs keyed alike.
Bud and Tony’s Truck Parts is a manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty truck parts and accessories.
Learn more at www.budandtonystruckparts.com
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.