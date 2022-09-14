TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Bud and Tony’s Truck Parts debuts new locking fuel cap cover for big rigs

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   Bud and Tony’s Truck Parts debuts new locking fuel cap cover for big rigs
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Bud and Tony’s Truck Parts debuts new locking fuel cap cover for big rigs
Bud and Tony’s Truck Parts have launched a series of patented locking fuel cap covers for heavy-duty trucks. (Courtesy: Bud and Tony's Truck Parts)

ROMEO, Mich. — Bud and Tony’s Truck Parts has launched a series of patented locking fuel cap covers for heavy-duty trucks.

Cover types for the following heavy truck models are available:

  • Freightliner, Sterling, Western Star – model BT-FLNR-35.
  • Kenworth, International, Mack, Volvo – model BT-KWHD-350005.
  • Peterbilt – model BT-PBTL-0001.
  • Universal Medium Truck – model BT-UNIV-20000-10.

The cover fits over the existing fuel cap and features:

  • Three keys.
  • Built-in lock, shiny finish.
  • Can be transferred between vehicles.
  • All-weather, corrosion-proof lock.
  • Cap cover spins freely when locked.
  • Built in “spring open” mechanism, made from Zamak5 Zinc Alloy.
  • Pairs keyed alike.

Bud and Tony’s Truck Parts is a manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty truck parts and accessories.

Learn more at www.budandtonystruckparts.com

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE